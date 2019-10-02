As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Has Raised by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1843.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 42,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,216 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 2.45 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 68,209 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $195.9. About 93,581 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Artisan Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 294,255 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 529 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 73 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 327,719 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Financial Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,028 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,701 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 159,118 are held by Franklin Resources.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18,256 shares to 194,144 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,202 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,883 shares to 4,780 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,890 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).