As Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.03 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company reported 1,427 shares. 2,062 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership reported 4,207 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Camarda Ltd Liability reported 21 shares. 244,199 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 176,690 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 19 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1,390 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Com Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,904 shares. 23,476 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Tygh Management Inc owns 55,518 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.37% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Parametric Port Llc holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 70,832 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 96,127 shares to 163,346 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv holds 6,796 shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Lc owns 57,603 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Suntrust Banks reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Consulta Ltd owns 60,000 shares. Cullen Cap Lc reported 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,811 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,068 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Lc owns 7,213 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Healthcor Mgmt Lp has 157,520 shares. 10,740 are owned by Meridian Management.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.