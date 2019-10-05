As Wex (WEX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Taurus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $3.65 Million; Shares Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 919.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 60,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,547 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, up from 6,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.57. About 200,015 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 86,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 576,665 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79 million, up from 489,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.10M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9,232 shares to 29,412 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 19,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,596 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,270 shares to 260,404 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 111,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,819 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).