As Wex (WEX) Market Valuation Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Its Holding by $4.92 Million; Menta Capital Has Raised Stake in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) by $850,800

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 400.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 88,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.15M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,756 shares to 13,490 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 147,487 shares. Navellier Assoc holds 0.4% or 13,322 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Partners Ltd reported 23,367 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 1,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prns Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 26 shares. Tygh Mngmt stated it has 1.87% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 302 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 64,400 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 1.18% or 20,346 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 216,505 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,034 shares. Lmr Llp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry Corp (NYSE:KFY) by 97,977 shares to 318,325 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,510 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).