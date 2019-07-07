As Wex Com (WEX) Share Value Rose, Holder Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Stake; New England Research & Management Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (WEX) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, down from 136,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 121,600 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Timessquare Mngmt Limited has invested 0.82% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 29,266 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,932 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 2.01 million shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.63% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 117,922 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% or 3.99 million shares. 2,751 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 44,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,710 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. 4.09 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Principal Financial holds 193,980 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 158,846 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,642 shares to 170,822 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 280,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).