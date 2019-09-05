As Westrock (VRTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position by $4.34 Million; Store Cap (STOR) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Stake by $12.68 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Westrock (VRTX) by 85.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 42,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 49,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Westrock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 265,484 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 384,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.18M, down from 12.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 861,982 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19,520 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $90.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 91,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 705,243 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dupont reported 0.05% stake. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 37,305 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Numerixs Inv Technology Inc owns 9,000 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.41% or 182,590 shares. Pettee Investors Inc invested in 31,155 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Whittier holds 20 shares. Delphi Ma invested 1.62% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 1,010 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 225,847 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 113,713 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 3,160 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 115,796 shares. 4,686 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.2% or 1,224 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.4% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3.32M shares. Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,511 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 39,196 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings accumulated 373,484 shares. Barrett Asset holds 190 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 13,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Synovus Fincl holds 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 12,688 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 0.03% or 1.08 million shares.