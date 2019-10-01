As Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed by $1.44 Million Its Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) as Share Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 12,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 46,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 59,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 04/05/2018 – WYNN: GLASS LEWIS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE HAGENBUCH CONTRIBUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Expands Board to 11; 14/05/2018 – Two More Board Members To Exit Wynn — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Calls on Wynn Resorts to Disclose All Political Spending; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT ARUZE USA WILL NOT CONSIDER ITSELF A PARTY TO AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp; 26/04/2018 – Somerville Patch: Wynn CEO Squashes Boston Harbor Sale Rumors; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR PARTIES TO AGREEMENT TO DISMISS ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA, AND WYNN RESORTS; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts appoints three female directors to board; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 58.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 718,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 515,601 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 461,300 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.64 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

