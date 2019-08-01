As Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Shares Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Increased Its Stake; Stewart & Patten Co Maintains Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 514,297 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 244,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 218,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,699 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btr Management owns 5,127 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Com holds 8,548 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt owns 336,121 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.14% or 449,806 shares. Cypress Management Limited has invested 3.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 52.69 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester Cap Advsrs accumulated 6,644 shares. 6,001 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Winslow Asset holds 2.25% or 198,556 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 253,897 shares. 66,424 are owned by Pictet North America. Cap Intll has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,915 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated owns 141,200 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 13,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Everett Harris And Communication Ca holds 0% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 16,289 shares. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 135,054 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 33,412 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 236,433 shares. Carlson Capital Lp owns 1.03 million shares. G2 Inv Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.1% stake. Bessemer has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 400 shares.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westport’s Proposed Takeover Of Fuel Systems Solutions: ‘Rotten To The Core’ – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport +5% after EBITDA gain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (USA) Stock Shot Up 64% in One Month – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2017. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Become a Penny-Stock Millionaire: 3 Stocks Under $5 Poised to Skyrocket This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diesel’s Demise: Westport Fuel Systems’ Massive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.