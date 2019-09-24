As Westport Fuel System (WPRT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Cut Holding; Bvf Has Lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding by $2.66 Million; Shares Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.645. About 366,330 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 177,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. It closed at $14.64 lastly. It is down 9.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 242,700 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $19.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 90,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 17,952 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 1.33M shares. 79,715 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Metropolitan Life Commerce New York owns 17,231 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 46,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 667,948 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 24,495 shares. Legal And General Group Plc invested in 9,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 29,386 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 3,800 shares. Bvf Il owns 1.22 million shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53,587 shares to 274,537 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 135,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd owns 420,692 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Citigroup holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 7,466 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Ltd has invested 2.12% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 72,971 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 54,638 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 15,000 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 22,465 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Stonehearth Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 10,195 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 1,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 515,601 shares in its portfolio.