As Westpac Bkg (WBK) Market Value Declined, Btc Capital Management Has Lifted by $395,409 Its Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 193.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 31,583 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 191,056 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 07/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX : BELL POTTER RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$31.90 FROM A$31.20; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: SLOWER CREDIT GROWTH TO PRESSURE TOP AUSTRALIAN BANKS’ EARNINGS; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.17%; 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD – NEW STANDBY BANKING FACILITY OF NZ$500M ESTABLISHED WITH ANZ, MUFG BANK AND WESTPAC; 23/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The Federal Court has found @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct on four occasions by; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT REJECTS RATE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS MADE BY REGULATOR AGAINST WESTPAC WBC.AX; 06/05/2018 – Westpac to Pay Interim Dividend of A$0.94 a Share; 23/05/2018 – TEN Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: The Federal Court rules that @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct by trying to rig the; 15/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC ANNOUNCES NEW GROUP EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT-WBC.AX

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,799 shares to 53,062 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,787 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).