As Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Has Raised Its Stake by $3.18 Million; Old National Bancorp Has Raised Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 120,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 2.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) by 767.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 46,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 52,041 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 360,284 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 269,942 shares to 614,792 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 110,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Royal® Building Products Partners with Alexandria Moulding for Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and Trim & Mouldings Distribution – Financial Post” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Barclays Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt Ny invested 0.15% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.18 million shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 24,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 3,061 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited holds 0% or 124 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments, Korea-based fund reported 40,428 shares. 71,555 were reported by Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,900 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). First Mercantile reported 2,042 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 1,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe holds 0.18% or 1,669 shares. Reik And Limited Liability Company holds 18,268 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 45,978 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. California-based Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spc Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,484 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 90,982 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Com Lc holds 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2.84M shares. Kames Cap Public holds 1.54% or 440,994 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Co Ltd has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiedemann Limited Liability accumulated 19,420 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,074 shares to 1,405 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,098 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).