As Westlake Chemical (WLK) Shares Declined, Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Position; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $5.18 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 8,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 75,541 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 84,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 626,602 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 500,360 shares traded or 117.72% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. American Group owns 833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Destination Wealth Management reported 5 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Globeflex LP stated it has 0.04% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 14,481 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 0.01% or 17,974 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 129,842 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. 27,300 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.27% or 6,063 shares. 3,410 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated New York invested 0.15% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 4,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical declares $0.2625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical’s Stock Is Taking A Beating, But This Is Why I’m Still Rooting For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11,617 shares to 254,500 shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $133.94 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 142,758 shares. 2.17 million are owned by Vanguard. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 10,000 shares. Citigroup holds 19,987 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Invesco Limited reported 407,576 shares. Bain Cap Credit Limited Partnership accumulated 5.49% or 1.73 million shares. Gru Inc stated it has 35,621 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,440 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.70M shares. Redwood Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 2.43 million shares. Frontfour Grp Inc Lc reported 2.61 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 4,777 shares. 10,600 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 70,300 shares.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Hires First Central Client Relationship Executive – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDC Partners Announces Board Updates; MDC Reaches Agreement with FrontFour Capital – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners sinks after guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.