As Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Stock Value Declined, Pettee Investors Has Cut Position by $345,000; Selz Capital Lowered Holding in United Rentals (URI) as Market Valuation Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 514,415 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1.39 million shares to 11.57M shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

