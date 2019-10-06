As Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pettee Investors Cut Holding by $345,000; As 3M Co Common (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Cut Its Stake

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 357,397 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 64,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,273 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 65,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management has invested 2.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 63,474 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,675 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 648,507 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested in 0.47% or 18,292 shares. 6,303 are held by Atlas Browninc. Raymond James Na reported 68,500 shares stake. Bell National Bank & Trust invested in 8,674 shares. Court Place Lc owns 1,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 15,216 were reported by Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Architects Inc owns 2,469 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 2.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 206,813 are owned by Aviva Plc.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18,937 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Preferred Securities (FPE) by 22,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,200 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 5,229 shares. 6,270 were accumulated by Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 496,799 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 264,547 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 61,243 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.12% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 3,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 4,223 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 114,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington State Bank accumulated 353 shares. Arosa Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.55% or 50,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 375 shares.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $137.89M for 13.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.