As Westlake Chem (WLK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Robotti Robert Trimmed Its Stake by $373,980; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised by $18.33 Million Its Holding

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert analyzed 5,420 shares as the company's stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 290,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, down from 295,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 271,992 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 150,277 shares as the company's stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 423,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.82 million, up from 273,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.52 million for 14.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

