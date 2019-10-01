As Westlake Chem (WLK) Stock Declined, Robotti Robert Cut Its Position; Commerce Bank Decreased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $987,366 as Shares Declined

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 5,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 290,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, down from 295,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 204,959 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 22,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.72M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 10.02M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 25,909 shares to 726,229 shares, valued at $51.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac owns 1.03M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 433,309 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Lc invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 93,781 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,457 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 740,630 shares. Wallace, Texas-based fund reported 8,336 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 194,274 shares. Loews reported 20,579 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 14,848 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 495,475 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 6.79 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.54M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 21,872 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 6,688 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.70M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 37,117 shares. 14,200 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. 31,400 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Regentatlantic Cap Llc reported 4,785 shares stake. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Agf invested in 11,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 6.80M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 30,131 shares in its portfolio. 25,100 were reported by Paradigm Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 99 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 10,022 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 353 shares.