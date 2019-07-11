As Westlake Chem (WLK) Stock Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; As Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Raised Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $167.81. About 5.81M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,085 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 57,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 212,851 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Callahan Advsr Lc reported 7,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Agf Investments invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 8,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 38,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 13,900 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 255 shares. Arosa Capital Management LP stated it has 40,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 822,017 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 46,726 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Com owns 12,050 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 37,590 shares to 151,690 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.53 million for 11.91 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

