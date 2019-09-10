As Westlake Chem (WLK) Share Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.33 Million; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Price Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 342.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 34,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 44,987 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 10,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 626,602 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 23.22 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) At US$60.60? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake: High Growth Potential At A Fire-Sale Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 107,643 shares to 113,521 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 12,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,966 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

