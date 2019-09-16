As Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Lowered Its Stake by $2.51 Million; As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Raised by $17.22 Million Its Holding

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.24M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering; 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Strengthens Its Capital Structure by Extending Its Debt Maturities with a Successful $1.5 Billion Bond Offering; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.38, REV VIEW $12.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 34,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72,000, down from 35,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 1.26M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teva Launches Generic Version of Mylan’s EpiPen for KIds – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 20 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 268,113 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gyroscope Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 11,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 528,312 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited holds 0.09% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 197,199 shares. Sage Fin Gp invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cwm Lc stated it has 337 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 8,100 shares. Barnett And Inc accumulated 19,645 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Fpr Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.41M shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,821 shares. 3,545 are owned by First Natl Tru. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs L P, California-based fund reported 74,633 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19 billion was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80M for 18.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “KeyBanc Upgrades Wabtec (WAB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.