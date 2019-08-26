As Western Union Co (WU) Stock Rose, American International Group Has Lifted Stake by $638,658; Clearline Capital LP Lowered Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake by $2.46 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 35,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 203,874 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 168,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.35M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs (NYSE:SPLP) by 29,670 shares to 667,641 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,524 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc reported 0.3% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 486,733 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 652,356 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 4,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 45,297 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 27,878 shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Shufro Rose & Ltd accumulated 113,800 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 755 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 4.60 million shares. Paragon Capital Management has 11,800 shares. First Tru LP invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Rockland Trust Communications has 0.1% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorado Springs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,330 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 1,650 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). First Republic Investment Mngmt has 353,928 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.21% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Blackrock Inc stated it has 9.97M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandes Investment Partners LP holds 2.22% or 9.53 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 4,750 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp reported 263,664 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 628,335 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 33,028 shares. Pzena Invest Management Limited Com owns 9.45M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability has 12,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,356 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Fjarde Ap reported 238,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares to 834,723 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.