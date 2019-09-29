As Western Union Co (WU) Stock Price Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $380,000 Its Position; Moon Capital Management LP Cut Lear (LEA) Holding as Market Value Declined

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 213,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 9.27M shares traded or 71.73% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 210,879 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union +3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rampart Lc stated it has 10,171 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Mairs And has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Exane Derivatives accumulated 15,839 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Hartford Investment Mngmt Commerce accumulated 65,371 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.1% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2.29M shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 364,231 shares. D E Shaw holds 1.07M shares. Cornerstone reported 422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management LP holds 194,165 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 600,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $113.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Xevo Partners with Hyundai to Offer Customers In-Vehicle Commerce… – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 100 shares. Advisory Networks Lc reported 263 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 6,642 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 1.48 million shares. 307,719 are held by First Advsrs Lp. Duncker Streett invested in 5,935 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance reported 227,692 shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 328,903 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 153,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 7,409 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 34,887 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 2.82% or 3.83 million shares. Next Group reported 422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.