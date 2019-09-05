As Western Union Co. (WU) Share Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Plexus Com (PLXS) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Stake by $2.73 Million as Stock Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (PLXS) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 45,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 53,324 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 1.68M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glatfelter Com (NYSE:GLT) by 211,897 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $39.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 9,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,512 shares, and has risen its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has 980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 44,901 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 326,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout reported 0.04% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has 0.01% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 102,204 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 21,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc owns 12,098 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 4,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 77,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Monarch Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 196,092 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares to 176,667 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 4,555 are held by Whittier. Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 158,518 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.26% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Proshare Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cibc Inc holds 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 85,176 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Blackrock invested in 0.04% or 43.38M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Paloma Mngmt Com accumulated 53,642 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, First LP has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 689,431 shares. Plante Moran Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Gemmer Asset Lc reported 566 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.17M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.24M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.