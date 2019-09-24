As Western Union Co/The (WU) Stock Rose, Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Cheviot Value Management Raised Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $4.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 68,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 68,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 136,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 7.76 million shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 6.50 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 42,868 shares. M&R Capital Management Incorporated has 810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Lc has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Profund Advisors Limited Company stated it has 147,399 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Teachers Retirement reported 1.03 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 12,458 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 6.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moors Cabot accumulated 18,049 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Captrust Financial reported 7,376 shares. Parkside State Bank And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tcw Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). City Company holds 30 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has 17,600 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Van Eck Associate owns 3.01 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.15% or 27.48 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inc invested in 13,048 shares. Cibc World Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83,014 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.06% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 201,962 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 60,678 shares. Ent Fincl Corp owns 132 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd reported 7.65% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 726,554 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Century Cos accumulated 157,877 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 422 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.