As Western Un Co (WU) Valuation Rose, Premier Asset Managment Boosted by $628,200 Its Position; Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $422,226

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 17,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 30,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.12 lastly. It is down 4.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More news for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were recently published by: 9News.com, which released: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce – 9News.com KUSA” on August 14, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” and published on August 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,626 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 11,611 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 16,171 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Company reported 27,016 shares stake. 3,877 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.03% stake. Ifrah Financial Services Incorporated stated it has 46,383 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Grimes And Commerce invested 0.12% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2,694 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group invested in 0% or 203,579 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 27.32 million shares. Whittier Trust reported 4,555 shares stake. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 124,680 shares.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom Ranks No. 6 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.31 million for 107.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.