As Western Un Co (WU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fort LP Decreased Holding; As Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Stock Price Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $3.28 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 337.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 298,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The hedge fund held 387,234 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 88,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 12,733 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 279,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 274,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 554,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.12 lastly. It is down 4.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,607 shares to 10,881 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 28,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0% or 315 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 789,742 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.16% or 424,871 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Van Eck holds 0.26% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 125,626 shares. Raymond James accumulated 0.01% or 65,736 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 28,000 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 28,525 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 344 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 26,854 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldg Inc holds 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 19,852 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.08% or 12.96 million shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $197.88M for 11.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (NYSE:GEL) by 547,300 shares to 522,700 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,836 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF).

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Progress Update – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “J. William Mills III Appointed to the CCA Industries, Inc. Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Plan to Delist from NYSE American and Deregister Its Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Investment Management Announces Planned Liquidation of MFS California Municipal Fund – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.