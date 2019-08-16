As Western Un Co (WU) Shares Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $396,000; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46M, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 397,883 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 445,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 467,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 3.20M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 585,316 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 141,547 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 14,788 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1,467 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 443,425 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 1.12M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 315 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 28,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 262,954 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Lvm Cap Management Mi holds 16,275 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 98,428 shares to 831,249 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 291,769 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 18 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 196,143 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.73 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.08 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 65,964 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce has 0.17% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has 1.43% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Personal Services reported 46 shares. 62,801 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Cap stated it has 4.10M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 7,747 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 6,291 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

