As Western Un Co (WU) Share Value Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $4.80 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Lifted Holding in Ameren (AEE) by $550,725 as Market Value Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ameren (AEE) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 7,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 356,428 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.77 million, up from 349,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ameren for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 1.83M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 885.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 252,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 281,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 28,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 4.84M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 167,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). D E Shaw reported 1.07 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc holds 0% or 270 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 35,513 shares. Omers Administration invested in 314,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 12,567 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Company holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 15,300 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 26,874 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 292,214 shares. City Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,400 shares to 51,296 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 37,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.70M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 108,159 shares. 50 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 1,750 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 5,611 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,733 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 293,243 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 207,303 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1,846 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Motco accumulated 1,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock.