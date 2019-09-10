As Western Un Co (WU) Share Price Rose, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Position; Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position by $8.96 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 189.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 59,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 90,513 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 6.78M shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 365,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 213,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 97,208 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 149,392 shares to 142,737 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,458 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 10,121 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 4,836 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 83 shares. 181,266 are held by State Street Corporation. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,339 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 22,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 11,889 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 682,476 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 30 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 52,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al reported 3,725 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 44,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Limited holds 0.12% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 211,024 shares to 386,698 shares, valued at $48.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 23,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,125 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).