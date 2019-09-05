As Western Un Co (WU) Market Valuation Rose, Walleye Trading Decreased Its Stake by $799,615; Ezcorp (EZPW) Stock Value Declined While Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.53 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 42,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 315 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 4.21 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 48.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 280,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 582,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 129,177 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Com reported 21,661 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 1.30 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Guggenheim Ltd has 16,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Management Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 1.86 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,987 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 16,900 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 82,106 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkside National Bank And reported 65 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 341,468 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 380,069 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 122,637 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 31,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 152,662 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 224,438 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20,734 shares to 341,175 shares, valued at $47.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 15,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Appian Corp.

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $9.98M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Llc, California-based fund reported 55,702 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corporation has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 300 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 252,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 30,691 shares. Citigroup invested in 716,714 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 18,176 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 80,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 45,439 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 1.17M shares. State Street invested in 19.96M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 753,216 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Asset Mngmt One invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 274,863 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.