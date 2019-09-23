As Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Stock Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Upped Holding; General Mills (GIS) Holder Columbia Asset Management Cut Position by $328,744

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.14M shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 8.33M shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 8,087 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 17,640 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 34,310 shares. Stifel Finance has 112,452 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 26,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 637,524 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Dorsey Whitney Llc holds 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 17,101 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 51,316 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 140,132 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 162,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 364,231 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Corporation invested in 0.03% or 184,869 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,525 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).