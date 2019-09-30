As Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Stock Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Holding by $1.83 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lifted Stake in Cabot Oil& Gas (COG) by $9.37 Million as Share Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Oil& Gas Corp (COG) by 69.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 425,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91M, up from 615,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cabot Oil& Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 3.31 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 34,692 shares. Prudential reported 401,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 143,678 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 446,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 30,446 are owned by Coldstream Management Inc. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 16,501 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,976 shares. Augustine Asset Inc holds 1.59% or 100,504 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,543 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 3,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability holds 70,129 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.73 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,799 shares to 11,787 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 2,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,163 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. The insider DINGES DAN O bought $326,723.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Western Union Co. (WU) Analyst Day is a Sell the News Event – BofA/Merrill Lynch – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union +3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.