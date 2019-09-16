As Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $477,445 as Stock Price Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 6.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company's stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 2.60M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,881 shares to 360,176 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,796 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).