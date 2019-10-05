As Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) Share Price Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Boosted by $1.83 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 5.68 million shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Fincl Services Grp Inc accumulated 8,008 shares. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Svcs has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,425 shares. California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Inc holds 1.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 13,427 shares. 3,155 were accumulated by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 139,433 shares. London Communication Of Virginia accumulated 7,269 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 3,302 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Co invested in 0.89% or 21,433 shares. Forte Capital Limited Company Adv has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 2,774 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 14,068 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 6,096 shares.

