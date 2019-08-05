As Western Un Co Com (WU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Holding by $644,850; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $8.48 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 192,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 434,715 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, down from 627,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.38M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 852,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Kempner Cap Mgmt has 1.67% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 136,930 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 113,062 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 33,351 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 16,171 shares. Ariel Ltd holds 0.43% or 1.88M shares. Numerixs Technology Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 7,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.93% or 585,316 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.55 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 11,611 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 171,400 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bryn Mawr Com invested 0.37% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Synovus Corporation reported 75,737 shares stake. 80,435 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Lp. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.73% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Nomura Hldgs holds 28,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason accumulated 1.32% or 40,340 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 5,421 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 102 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 24,686 shares. M&T Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). D E Shaw reported 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 45,470 shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 9,988 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,294 shares to 872,126 shares, valued at $136.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr by 106,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).