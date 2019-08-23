As Western Un Co Com (WU) Shares Rose, Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $644,850; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose While Guggenheim Capital Raised Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 194.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 32,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 49,395 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 16,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 723,330 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 1,267 shares stake. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 28,559 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Capital Research Glob holds 0.2% or 34.41 million shares. Creative Planning holds 22,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kempner Cap Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 136,930 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Spectrum Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bartlett Co Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 152,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intrepid Mngmt accumulated 337,381 shares or 3% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 78,047 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 197,344 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 119,035 shares to 231,628 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as 9News.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce – 9News.com KUSA” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,417 shares to 67,104 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 195,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,433 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 11,307 shares. Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership reported 54,197 shares stake. 91,155 were accumulated by Stifel. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.12% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Liability Com owns 141,430 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp accumulated 0.06% or 131,938 shares. Amer Century Inc invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sigma Planning reported 3,073 shares stake. Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Creative Planning owns 28,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,157 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Navellier & Associates has invested 1.96% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 152,977 shares.