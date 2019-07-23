As Western Un Co Com (WU) Market Valuation Rose, Horizon Investments Has Upped Position by $482,022; As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Vision Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $88.14 lastly. It is down 26.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 26,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 132,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was sold by Miele Laura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 386 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 3,969 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 139,505 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Delta Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 2,465 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 382,489 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 93,961 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.76% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Co holds 1,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 122 shares. 190,261 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30,157 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 46,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,725 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.