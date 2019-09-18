As Western Gas Partners (WES) Valuation Declined, Adams Asset Advisors Upped Position; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.89M shares traded or 63.23% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 2.28M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 610 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares to 144,289 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.41 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Investments invested in 259,429 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 268,703 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.34 million shares. Aperio Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 75,327 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 122,401 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 6 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Westpac Bk Corp holds 96,106 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 458 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Northstar Lc invested in 0.48% or 159,317 shares. 1.51 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.