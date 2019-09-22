As Western Gas Partners (WES) Market Value Declined, Adams Asset Advisors Raised Holding; Hawiian Elec (HE) Holding Maintained by Wellington Shields & Company

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 995,220 shares traded or 174.15% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 3.08M shares traded or 131.41% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Llc invested 0.14% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). 610 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,370 shares to 48,051 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,546 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 1,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mason Street Limited Liability reported 58,065 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.07% or 15,400 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 5,298 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 44,250 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 8,021 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 1.61 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 15,069 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 455,661 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 96 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 41,800 shares.