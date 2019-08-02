As Western Gas Partners LP (WES) Market Value Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Oneok (OKE) Holding Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 3.69 million shares traded or 88.44% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) by 227.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 742,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.49 million, up from 325,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 2.65M shares traded or 184.68% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 18,373 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,407 shares. Wespac Advsr reported 2.16% stake. Lincoln Corporation owns 3,531 shares. Asset One Co Ltd reported 217,020 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc has 94,961 shares. 158,766 were reported by Guardian L P. Utah Retirement invested in 77,244 shares. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advsr has 1.24% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 67,618 shares. 28,762 are held by Westpac Banking Corporation. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.14% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Edgemoor Inc owns 13,496 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 53,867 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Com invested in 3,724 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,082 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

