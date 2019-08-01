As Western Digital (WDC) Valuation Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Valuation Declined, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 329,654 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 7.66 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. $73,545 worth of stock was bought by JOURET GUIDO on Tuesday, February 19.

