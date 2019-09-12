As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Rose, Loews Has Decreased Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 5.01M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital Unveils High Storage-Capable Data Center HDDs – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital acquires Kazan Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,999 shares to 457,581 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group In (NYSE:JEC).