As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Declined, Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Its Position; Tenor Capital Management Upped Its Gopro (GPRO) Position

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 137,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,056 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 327,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 1.91 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video)

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GoPro (GPRO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GoPro Stock Set for a 20% Pop to New 2019 Highs? – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Explosive Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro (GPRO) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Limited owns 71,937 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,287 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). First Manhattan Company accumulated 11 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.08% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 299,176 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 330 shares. Morgan Stanley has 490,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 976,377 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Millrace Asset Gru reported 1.94% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 259,151 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 185,771 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 659,182 shares stake.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Western Digital (WDC) – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 101.47% or $3.46 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,221 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 26,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 42,171 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 12,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 34,342 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 37,337 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 20,832 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Northern invested in 0.04% or 3.30 million shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,556 shares. Herald Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oak Assocs Limited Oh stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.09% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 1.35M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 140,018 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 60 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd owns 77,580 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc holds 7,896 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.