As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Holding; Fpr Partners Has Cut Viasat (VSAT) Position by $26.80 Million; Stock Price Declined

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44M, down from 6.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 48,864 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 352,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 3.02M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million shares, valued at $175.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.