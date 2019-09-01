As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Symons Capital Management Decreased Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding by $437,689; Share Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 350,822 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 364,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,400 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,100 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).