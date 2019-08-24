As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake by $510,864; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 16,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 26,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.71 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IDV) by 11,847 shares to 449,061 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 158,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,126 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

