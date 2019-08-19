As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Foundry Partners Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Cincinnati Fin (CINF) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Trimmed Stake by $476,510 as Stock Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Cincinnati Fin (CINF) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 21,801 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 27,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cincinnati Fin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.61. About 301,205 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 43,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 154,305 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 197,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 4.02 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes Ge by 33,117 shares to 110,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 11,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark accumulated 575 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 953,578 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc invested in 6,259 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 4,311 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 437 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.03% or 137,817 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% or 33,499 shares. 5.47M are owned by Select Equity Group Incorporated L P. 63 were accumulated by Central Retail Bank Company. 323,451 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Fire Gp has invested 10.23% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fil holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Holding holds 0.11% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 385,020 shares to 393,098 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacfic Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Brass & Copper Hold (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stephens Incorporated Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,301 shares. Ww Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,288 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 8,019 shares. Intrepid Incorporated holds 6,612 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,600 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability owns 1.49 million shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 32,907 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has 133,376 shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc owns 33,994 shares. The California-based Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moore Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).