As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Cut Position by $726,384; Water Island Capital Has Raised Its Navigators Group (NAVG) Position by $41.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,438 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.58M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22M, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 7,268 shares to 347,208 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Bank Corp (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 1,012 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 14,119 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 829,656 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 208,938 shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 852,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 74,152 shares. Agf Invs America Inc owns 0.35% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,595 shares. 53,986 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Goldman Sachs stated it has 2.58 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 11,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.64 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests has 190,056 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,792.72 down -29.85 points – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, TOWN, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital Ties Up With Veeam to Expand Flash Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,496 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 16,700 shares. 73,447 were reported by Parametric Assocs Lc. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 95 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 112,900 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Fincl State Bank holds 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 18 shares. Invesco Limited holds 72,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Fund Management invested 0.04% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Tiaa Cref accumulated 58,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 45,265 shares. 7,006 are held by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.