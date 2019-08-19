As Western Digital (WDC) Shares Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Position by $498,192; As Sprint S.1 (S) Share Price Rose, Holder Exane Derivatives Has Cut by $2.96 Million Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 10,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 87,921 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 77,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.51M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Sprint S.1 (S) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 493 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Sprint S.1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 3.41M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dt’s Ratings; Changes Outlook To Negative Following Tmus/Sprint Merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT, SPRINT COMMUNICATIONS: SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure Also Appointed Oper Chief of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group Intl; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 12,204 shares to 16,324 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) by 520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares to 251,038 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,921 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.