As Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Position by $919,488; Facebook (Put) (FB) Shares Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Upped by $14.11 Million Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $187.82. About 303,587 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The Facebook spying myth that won’t go away; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 138,712 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 136,377 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Dividend A (NOBL) by 5,100 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 67,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

