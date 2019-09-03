As Western Digital (WDC) Share Value Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $629,808; Provise Management Group Has Decreased Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $388,325 as Stock Value Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 13,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 33,994 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 20,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.63 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.05% or 4,780 shares. First Bancorp And Tru Of Newtown owns 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 12,445 shares. Cap International Sarl has invested 1.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ftb has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.25% or 5,853 shares. International Gp Incorporated accumulated 573,678 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brookfield Asset owns 20,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 101,168 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0% or 318 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 244,500 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.21% or 108.78M shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 23,284 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsr. St Germain D J accumulated 4,780 shares. Saybrook Nc invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares to 332,616 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,298 shares to 2,763 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 179,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).